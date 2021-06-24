You can become an ice cream taster in the United States with a salary of 20 thousand pesos

National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner (June 18th to be exact), and just in time for a celebratory scoop, grocery delivery service Instacart has revealed the most popular ice cream flavors in every state across the country. The results are based on Instacart’s own data, accounting for thousands of different ice cream products from all across the country and uncovering which ice cream flavor each state buys the most, compared to national averages. So which flavor came out on top as the most-loved scoop? Moose tracks. Twelve states—Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin—consistently ask for a double or triple scoop of moose tracks, which is a rich and fudgy ice cream that has a vanilla ice cream base, chocolate fudge swirls, and peanut butter cups (plus toppings, of course).