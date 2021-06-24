Cancel
Teen accepted to Harvard after spending time in foster care

By Katie Kapusta
spectrumnews1.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Less than 2,000 high school seniors got an acceptance letter from Harvard this year. The record low 3.4% acceptance rate makes getting in even more impressive. Kelisha Williams is one of them, but she didn't have the easiest path getting there. What You Need To Know. Kelisha Williams...

