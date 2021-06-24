Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Apple TV+ Animated Series ‘Stillwater’ Earns Peabody Award

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ kids series Stillwater won a Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages empathy on Thursday. The show is about mindfulness and the judges noted that it “embraces tranquility—and yes, stillness—in a way that television series rarely do, even those aimed at adults.”. Stillwater Latest...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon J Muth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Animated Series#The Peabody Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ original titles secure 25 nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ has earned another round of accolades. The video streaming service’s original titles secured 25 nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards in children, lifestyle, and crafts categories: ‘Long Way Up (3), ‘Ghostwriter’ (9), ‘Helpsters’ (4), ‘Stillwater’ (4), ‘Helpsters Help You’ (1) and ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’ (4).
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” Series on Apple TV

Whoever hasn’t heard of Isaac Asimov and read any of his stories, it’s time to sit down and focus on a few of the classics so you can better understand the upcoming Foundation series from a deeper standpoint. Thankfully the trailer makes things pretty clear since the Empire that’s been running things for so long is dying as it’s announced, and yet one thing that anyone in a seat of power is bound to do is hold onto that power for as long as they possibly can. This usually means doing anything and everything, without limits or boundaries, to maintain that same power base, no matter how horrible one must become. Those that are called revolutionaries are often those who seek another means by which to evolve, survive, and even break away from old habits that might have caused the fall in the first place. But power is, as many have seen, not an easy thing to let go of, and as a result, the struggle that will be seen in the Foundation series on Apple TV+ already looks like it will be tense and will possibly lead to an epic buildup within the series.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ orders new drama series ‘City on Fire’

Apple today announced a series order for “City on Fire,” a new drama series inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. Set to be produced by Apple Studios and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “Looking for Alaska,” “The OC”), the eight-episode first season of the series will make its global debut on Apple TV+.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Faust’ Animated Series in the Works at Sony

An animated series adaptation of comic book series “Faust” is in development at Sony Pictures Television, TheWrap has confirmed. The project will be written by Matteo Pizzolo, creator of the “Godkiller” franchise. Written by David Quinn with art by TIm Vigil, “Faust” was first published in 1987. The series centers...
TV SeriesColumbian

Chris Evans stars in Apple TV+ series

In a week light on feature films, one of the early limited series on Apple TV+ tops the DVD releases for the week of July 6. “Defending Jacob”: Chris Evans of “Captain America” fame stars as a Massachusetts assistant district attorney whose world is turned upside down when his teenage son is accused of killing a classmate.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' nominated for 8 awards at inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Apple TV+ has picked up 15 nominations at the first annual Hollywood Critics Association TV awards, with "Ted Lasso" picking up eight nominations. Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association was "created to acknowledge the importance of online critics and encourage, support, and promote underrepresented voices within the industry," according to the HCA website. — On August 22, HCA will hand out awards at its first annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards at the Hollywood Avalon. The awards are meant to highlight exceptional works in streaming and network television.
BusinessMac Observer

Apple TV+ Signs Overall Deal With ‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Misha Green

Misha Green, creator of Lovecraft Country signed an overall deal with Apple last week. She will develop projects for TV+, reported Variety. Green is also known for co-creating and executive producing the WGN America series “Underground,” on which she was also co-showrunner. The critically-acclaimed series followed men and women in pre-Civil War America who fought for their freedom on the Underground Railroad. Jurnee Smollett-Bell collaborated with Green on both “Underground” and “Lovecraft Country.” The deal with Apple reunites her with Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who previously ran “Underground” producer Sony Pictures Television, as well as Apple’s head of programming Matt Cherniss, who was president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios.
TV & VideosEngadget

Apple TV+ and HBO Max earn their first best comedy Emmy nominations

Apple TV+ and HBO Max have picked up their first nominations in the top two Primetime Emmy categories. HBO Max's Hacks and The Flight Attendant, and Apple's excellent Ted Lasso all received nods for Best Comedy Series. All but one of the nominees in that category are streaming shows, with the exception of ABC's Black-ish. Netflix picked up a trio of nods for Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai and The Kominsky Method, while Hulu earned one for Pen15.
MLBimore.com

Negro League Baseball drama series coming soon to Apple TV+

Apple is working on a new drama series about Negro League Baseball. The series will follow the story of Hall of Famer Leroy 'Satchel' Paige. A new series that tells the story of Negro League Baseball is coming to Apple TV+. As reported by Variety, Apple has acquired the rights...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Dan Harmon is Adapting “Strange Planet” into a TV Series on Apple

Between Rick and Morty coming back for another season and now Strange Planet being turned into a series on Apple it’s fair to say that Dan Harmon is staying busy. The animated show is going to be akin to a few of the other shows that people have seen rolling around over the years, meaning it will be about a group of aliens that point out the absurdity of modern life and how humans are strange creatures for the many things they do. This is a pretty common theme but it’s a wonder how more and more shows keep applying it without being seen as copycats that are taking ideas that have been done a dozen times before and turning them into something else that they figure people haven’t seen yet. The truth is that a lot of ideas tend to get recycled on a regular basis, but people tend to accept it either because they figure that it will be different, or the creators are banking on the idea that younger viewers are growing up with these shows and seeing them as something new. It’s happened to all of us at one point, we think we’re seeing something brand new only to find out that the idea has been done and done again in a few different ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy