Louisville Ballet 70th Anniversary Season Returns to Live Performances

After a year of virtual audiences and digital performances, the Louisville Ballet is thrilled to announce that its 70th season, the 2021-2022 year, will happily return to in-person performances. Louisville Ballet Artistic Director, Robert Curran shared, “Louisville Ballet’s 70th Anniversary Season once again demonstrates our Company’s depth of artistic talent, collaborative spirit, commitment to the artform and willingness to push its creative boundaries toward innovation and growth.” While the Company successfully continued to provide the community with masterful digital performances this past year, the Company is more than ready to get back to connecting in person with its audience.