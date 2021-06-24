Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville Ballet 70th Anniversary Season Returns to Live Performances

voice-tribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of virtual audiences and digital performances, the Louisville Ballet is thrilled to announce that its 70th season, the 2021-2022 year, will happily return to in-person performances. Louisville Ballet Artistic Director, Robert Curran shared, “Louisville Ballet’s 70th Anniversary Season once again demonstrates our Company’s depth of artistic talent, collaborative spirit, commitment to the artform and willingness to push its creative boundaries toward innovation and growth.” While the Company successfully continued to provide the community with masterful digital performances this past year, the Company is more than ready to get back to connecting in person with its audience.

voice-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Robbins
Person
George Balanchine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Ballet Company#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats try to block GOP voting bill by fleeing state

President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights Tuesday as Republican-led states introduce changes to election laws nationwide. Democrats in the state legislature flew to Washington, D.C. yesterday to break a quorum and block a GOP voting bill. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy