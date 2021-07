Back on April 11, the New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals for the conditional third round pick Arizona gave to the New Jersey Devils in the Taylor Hall trade from 2020. Siegenthaler was a defense-oriented defenseman who was a victim of the numbers game with Washington. The Devils felt he had more to offer than what he could do on Washington’s crowded blueline, so they made the deal. At the time, plenty of the People Who Matter liked the deal. Eight games with the Devils and time missed due to the COVID-19 protocol later, general manager Tom Fitzgerald and his staff were surely pleased at what they have seen. So much so that they announced this afternoon that the Devils re-signed Siegenthaler to a two-season contract worth a total of $2.25 million. His cap hit for the deal will be $1.125 million as Siegenthaler will be paid $1.05 million next season and $1.2 million in the following season. He will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after this contract ends.