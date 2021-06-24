Alice Cooper’s valuable Warhol on display Thursday at Scottsdale gallery

If you hang a right off the Old Montauk Highway at the very end of Long Island, where the East End meets the Atlantic Ocean, there’s a stretch of green grass leading to a horse stable containing decades of fashion and art-adjacent history. The estate, formerly known as Deep Hollow Ranch, once belonged to Andy Warhol (who notoriously loved the village of Montauk so much that he moved into a beachside residence adjacent to the grounds), and former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler. When Warhol owned it, he rented out parts of the compound to Lee Radziwill, who invited Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her children to stay; Liza Minnelli, Bianca Jagger, Halston, and Keith Haring were also frequent visitors at the ranch throughout the languid Hamptons summers. And while the Rolling Stones recorded their album Memory Motel, they spent some time at Deep Hollow, too, practicing their songs on the moors located just a few yards away from the ranch (much to the surprise and delight of Warhol’s neighbors).