Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Alice Cooper’s valuable Warhol on display Thursday at Scottsdale gallery

By Kevin Stone
Posted by 
KTAR News
KTAR News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX – A valuable Andy Warhol painting owned by Valley rock legend Alice Cooper, who will sell it this fall, will be on display Thursday night in Scottsdale. The Larsen Gallery, which will auction off the work on Oct. 23, will show the acrylic and silkscreen on canvas piece titled “Little Electric Chair” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

ktar.com

Comments / 2

KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Dennis Hopper
Person
Warhol
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Ethel Rosenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Scottsartwalk#Larsengalleryaz#The Larsen Gallery#Cortez High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

The Day Tom Petty, Alice Cooper and the Allman Brothers Band Issued Key LPs

Three rock powerhouses released albums on July 2, 1991, which reflected the different yet important states of their respective careers. For Tom Petty, Into the Great Wide Open represented the merger of two worlds. He was coming off his biggest career success in 1989’s Full Moon Fever. The solo LP, created alongside producer Jeff Lynne, was recorded without Petty’s longtime backing band the Heartbreakers (save for Mike Campbell and the occasional guest appearance). Thanks to radio-friendly hits like “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down,” Full Moon Fever sold more than 5 million copies.
Musicwmagazine.com

Andy Warhol’s Hamptons Horse Ranch Has Been Converted Into an Art Exhibition Space

If you hang a right off the Old Montauk Highway at the very end of Long Island, where the East End meets the Atlantic Ocean, there’s a stretch of green grass leading to a horse stable containing decades of fashion and art-adjacent history. The estate, formerly known as Deep Hollow Ranch, once belonged to Andy Warhol (who notoriously loved the village of Montauk so much that he moved into a beachside residence adjacent to the grounds), and former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler. When Warhol owned it, he rented out parts of the compound to Lee Radziwill, who invited Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her children to stay; Liza Minnelli, Bianca Jagger, Halston, and Keith Haring were also frequent visitors at the ranch throughout the languid Hamptons summers. And while the Rolling Stones recorded their album Memory Motel, they spent some time at Deep Hollow, too, practicing their songs on the moors located just a few yards away from the ranch (much to the surprise and delight of Warhol’s neighbors).
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Andy Warhol's 'Hammer and Sickle' Paintings Aren't Meant To Be Political

White Cube recently launched an online viewing salon that probes one of the more overlooked series in Andy Warhol‘s prolific pop art oeuvre. Warhol’s Hammer and Sickle paintings were initially created in 1975 when the artist paid a visit to Italy during a period of widespread left-wing protests. While these objects strongly recall the emblem of Communism — which championed the union of industrial and agricultural labor — the artist was moreso enamored by the objects themselves as well as the utilization of these tools in graffiti.
Brooklyn, NYgetitforless.info

Andy Warhol: Revelation

Experience the first exhibition to examine the iconic Pop artist’s complex Catholic faith in relation to his century-defining artistic practice, bringing together key works and rarely seen objects that explore the lived tensions between Andy Warhol’s spiritual upbringing and his avant-garde life as an out gay man. Admission to Andy...
New York City, NYObserver

Max Levai’s New Montauk Art Haven Used to Be Andy Warhol’s Summer Getaway

Andy Warhol may be best known for his relentlessly cosmopolitan contributions to the fabric of modern art history, but, like many of his contemporaries, he liked to escape the New York City grind during the summer months. The site of his oasis was Deep Hollow Ranch, a sprawling compound on Montauk’s very tip where the artist regularly played host to illustrious guests such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the Rolling Stones, John Lennon and Bianca Jagger. Although The Ranch, as it is now called, was also formerly owned by past J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler, it’s now under the care of art dealer Max Levai, who purchased the property in 2020 and who’s re-envisioned the compound as a gallery, outdoor sculpture showcase, event space and generally heavenly contemporary art haven.
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Valley’s longtime Hinkley’s Lighting announces move to Scottsdale

About 70 years ago, Hinkley’s Lighting, 4620 N. Central Ave., first turned on the lights at its Phoenix store and this fall the Valley-based and family-owned business will close that location to move operations to Scottsdale. The bigger warehouse and showroom, according to a press release, is at 16049 N....
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Scottsdale gallery owner celebrates birthday with unique gift

New Mexico and Arizona businessman Bob Sahd celebrated his May birthday by receiving a photo of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from photographer Richard Kelleher. Sahd told Kelleher he had an affinity for Schwarzenegger since the actor and Danny Devito stayed at Sahd’s Hotel LaFonda De Taos while...
Redwood City, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Local artist displays watercolors at Caldwell Gallery

Local artist Diane Lee Moomey will be showing her watercolor paintings in an exhibition called “Figures in a Landscape” at the Caldwell Gallery located in Redwood City. “We try to get a wide range of artists,” said Boris Koodrin, curator of the San Mateo County Arts Commission. “We like to represent everybody with a wide variety of styles.”
Scottsdale, AZarcadianews.com

Scottsdale’s first cowboy poet laureate passes on the ropes

How fitting it is that the City of Scottsdale’s first official poet laureate would be named Robert Frost. After 11 years of service, Frost will step down from the city’s honorary position. His love affair with poetry came after Frost’s high school English teacher assigned him to write a poem....
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Eric Martin Displays "Pop-COVID" Collection at Gallery R

LAFAYETTE, LA – Gallery R will display Eric Martin’s “Pop-COVID” collection for the Downtown Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, July 10 from 6-9 p.m. at 116 E. Congress Street. The “Pop-COVID” collection is inspired by Patrick Nagel portraits with a twist of modern-day Pop Art surrounding the COVID-19 emergency. In...
Movieslwlies.com

The Velvet Underground – first-look review

Todd Haynes’ first documentary takes a thrilling, cautiously ambivalent look at the NY art-rock demigods. With his films Velvet Goldmine and I’m Not There, director Todd Haynes has a strong claim to the title of our greatest feature film music critic. They are both not-quite-biopics, and each takes a sideways, yet pointed perspective on the legacies of two generation-defining icons: David Bowie and Bob Dylan. Velvet Goldmine files the serial numbers off the glam era, changing names yet burning brightly with fury at how its stars eventually abandoned the Moonage Daydream. I’m Not There, meanwhile, viewed Dylan through a kaleidoscope, casting six actors to reveal a shapeshifter often at odds with himself and his art. Haynes’ latest is an excellent and expansive documentary – the director’s first – and is for once given a straightforward title that, on the face of it, appears to clearly pinpoint its subject: The Velvet Underground.
Scottsdale, AZazbigmedia.com

Scottsdale Public Art exhibits famous children’s book art

“Pictures Tell Stories: Children’s Book Illustrations,” a new exhibition from Scottsdale Public Art, opened July 5 at the Civic Center Public Gallery. Running through Sept. 20, 2021, the exhibition features artworks from the collections of two retired librarians, Cathy Bonnell and Mary J. Wong, who agreed to share their passion for children’s literature and illustration. They have hundreds of original artworks from picture books in their collections, and they know how these images and books play a vital role for young minds to see and understand their place in the world. Thousands of children have benefited from their enthusiasm and advocacy in reading and libraries.

Comments / 2

Community Policy