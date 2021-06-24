Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Some had already expressed concerns about safety of Alabama interstate before tragic crash killed 10 people

By alabamanow
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXMDh_0aeMxYa600

Local officials were concerned about the safety of a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 65 where 10 people died in a fiery crash long before the pileup last weekend, and the road itself could become part of the investigation into the wreck.

State Rep. Chris Sells said he and Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock inspected the wreck area weeks ago after he heard complaints it was “hot spot” with a potential for problems even though only sporadic accidents had occurred there through the years.

The area is too congested, he said, and a lengthy downhill slope can lead to both excessive speed and the pooling of water after a storm. Combine that with drivers following too closely and not paying attention and tragedy can occur, Sells said Wednesday.

“It’s not like this was a particularly deadly area – it’s not,” said Sells, of Greenville. “But it is now.”

Garlock said the highway near the crash scene is “is notorious for hydroplaning because of the way the road is made,” but declined to go into details about his concerns citing the continuing investigation into the crash.

“It’s not just me. A lot of people are concerned with certain areas,” he said. Alabama has plenty more potentially dangerous places in roads, he said.

An investigation into the causes of the multiple vehicle pileup that killed nine children and one adult could take months, and it will consider factors including actions by drivers, equipment, weather and the road itself, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

“It is a strong possibility that from the examination and documentation of the scene, NTSB will look into the design and conditions of the roadway. In many highway investigations, those issues are reviewed,” spokesman Keith Holloway said in an email.

Multiple vehicles collided on Saturday afternoon on northbound I-65 as Tropical Storm Claudette dumped rain on the Southeast. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but eight children died in a youth home van that was among 17 cars, tractor-trailers and pickup trucks involved in a wreck that ended with seven vehicles aflame.

A main road leading to beaches in the Florida Panhandle and Alabama, I-65 is known for heavy congestion, particularly around summer weekends when people are driving to or from vacation. The van was headed back to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, located northeast of Montgomery, after a trip to the beach town of Gulf Shores.

Holloway said the NTSB investigation is ongoing and “no conclusions will be drawn at this early stage in the investigation and only factual information will be released when available.”

A preliminary report could be available in about a month and the full NTSB investigation could take between 12 and 25 months before any conclusions are made, he said.

Records show the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to spend $12 million resurfacing a section of the highway that includes the wreck site, but the projects were put out for bids months ago as part of a routine maintenance program.

A resurfacing project doesn’t indicate that engineers knew of a problem on a stretch of road, said department spokesman Tony Harris.

‘Those resurfacing projects are planned as far as two years out. It is part of our ongoing, interactive maintenance program,” Harris said.

The wreck happened about 30 miles (about 48 kilometers) southwest of Montgomery near the bottom of a long grade that leads to a bridge that spans a wet-weather creek. Sells said there have been worries about the collection of water at the spot and the speed that many vehicles build up on the way down the slope.

Also, he said, traffic has gotten heavier on the road through the years. The most recent figures showed about 33,000 vehicles a day on a stretch near the wreck site in 2019, an increase of about 8% from five years earlier.

“What I hope the NTSB comes away with, and they’re going to hear it from me, is that this road is overcrowded,” Sells said, adding: “There’s just no room for error out there now.”

Comments / 4

Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
602
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Traffic
Butler County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Accidents
Butler County, AL
Traffic
City
Greenville, AL
Butler County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Gulf Shores, AL
County
Butler County, AL
Butler County, AL
Accidents
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
NTSB
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama woman dies after wreck on stretch of Interstate 65

A traffic accident on Interstate 65 near mile marker 226 has resulted in the death of Ashley L. Martin, 36, of Thorsby. On July 7 around 2:20 p.m., Martin “was fatally injured when the 2007 Lexus IS she was driving was struck by a 2007 Toyota Tundra, driven my Floyd Steven Penley, 62, of Clanton,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Boy, 16, found shot to death near abandoned Alabama house

A 16-year-old boy has been found shot to death near an abandoned house in Fairfield, authorities said. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies found the boy’s body early Wednesday morning, Al.com reported. There had been reports of gunfire in the area the previous night, and multiple vehicles had been shot, Sgt. Joni...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Crime Stoppers ups reward for arrest of Walmart arsonists in Alabama, Mississippi

The reward for information leading to the arrests of suspects involved in arsons at multiple Walmart stores in Mississippi and Alabama has gone up. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for the arrests of the arsonists who set the fires in Walmart stores in Gulfport and Biloxi and Mobile, Alabama. This is in addition to the $2,500 reward offered by the FBI, WLOX-TV reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Manhunt for Alabama shooting suspect over

The manhunt for an Alabama shooting suspect is over. CrimeStoppers announced that Cleophus Tolliver, 41, of Montgomery was taken into custody Thursday. CrimeStoppers says an anonymous tip led authorities to Tolliver at a hotel in Tallassee. Tolliver was wanted on a charge of second-degree assault from a June 1 shooting...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Helicopter pilot killed in Alabama crash

An agricultural pilot was killed in Alabama when the helicopter he was flying crashed in an unincorporated community near Sylacauga, authorities said. Zachary Warren Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, Louisiana, was spraying pesticides in the Town of Alpine when the Bell Helicopter OH-58A crashed about 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

These Alabama counties with the worst commute times may surprise you

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Reward offered in Alabama killing of Georgia prison worker

An anti-crime group offered a $2,500 reward Wednesday for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a Georgia prison worker who was shot to death in Alabama. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers put up the reward in the killing of Airreyon Trice, who was slain in Phenix City, just across the Chattahoochee River from Columbus, Georgia, in 2019.

Comments / 4

Community Policy