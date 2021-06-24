Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Charli D'Amelio's Relationship With Lil Huddy

By Ashley Moor
Posted by 
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're not familiar with dancer Charli D'Amelio and singer Chase Hudson (AKA Lil Huddy), it's likely that you've never spent time on the social media app TikTok. Since 2019, D'Amelio and Hudson have garnered millions of fans and views on their TikTok posts. In November of 2019, the pair began appearing in TikTok videos together, and, according to Seventeen Magazine, many of their fans noticed their chemistry on-screen and wondered if it was the same case off the app. Then, in December of 2019, dating rumors exploded when fellow TikToker Madison Lewis posted a video of a New Year's Eve party, where many noticed that D'Amelio and Hudson were actually kissing in the background. Fittingly, on Valentine's Day of 2020, the pair made their relationship official by posting sweet tributes to one another, per Seventeen Magazine.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Nessa Barrett
Person
Chase Hudson
Person
Lil Huddy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Iheartradio Music Awards#Art#Seventeen Magazine#Tiktoker#Us Weekly#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopculture

Adele's Rumored Relationship Is Back in the Spotlight

People are once again speculating about the state of "Rolling in the Deep" singer Adele's relationship with British rapper Skepta. The alleged couple was seen shopping for discount Prada at the Cabazon Outlets outside San Bernardino, CA, Page Six reports. "She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats, and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in," a witness told Page Six. "It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes."
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Charli D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain Star in Louis Vuitton’s Latest Footwear Campaign

Louis Vuitton collaborates with internet superstars Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio for the launch of LV Squad and LV Sunset. Summer has never been hotter. The newly released LV Squad sneaker and LV Sunset mule paint a sunny picture for the house's Pre-Fall 2021 collection. And who better to sport the next hottest kick than starlets Chamberlain and D’Amelio?
Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

Tik Tok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Lil Huddy visit Norwalk ice cream shop

Viral Connecticut Tik Tok stars and Norwalk natives Charli and Dixie D'Amelio made a stop at Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream in Norwalk on Thursday night. Mr. Frosty’s shared a photo of the sisters' visit on Instagram, calling it a “surprise visit” from their “friends,” tagging the famous Norwalk sisters and the D’Amelio family’s official Instagram account, as well as fellow Tik Tokers Noah Beck and Cole Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy (and Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend).
TV & Videosdigitalmarketnews.com

Charli D’Amelio Loses Millions On Tik Tok Following Rude Behavior

A following of close to 100 million doesn’t guarantee table manners and Charli D’Amelio proved just that. The Tik Tok star has seen a slide in the follower count by 1 million following the debacle at a family dinner attended by James Charles, the beauty influencer. Charli D’Amelio and her...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

It’s Pretty Evident That The D’Amelios Are Being Targeted as the Next Kardashians

2021 marked a sad event for lots of reality TV lovers. After being on the air for nearly 15 years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired its final episode. Although saying goodbye to one of reality TV’s most famous families has been tough for lots of people, it looks like there might be a new crew getting ready to fill that void. The D’Amelio family is about to enter the world of reality TV, and their existing fan base is very excited. At the moment, the D’Amelio family is nowhere near as popular as the Kardashians. So, I know there are a lot of people out there who haven’t heard of them just yet. Don’t worry though, we’re going to give you all of the deets. Here’s why we think the D’Amelios are shaping up to be the next Kardashians.
Theater & DanceHollywood Life

Derek Hough Admits He’d Love To See Charli D’Amelio Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘She’d Be Awesome’

Another season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is in the works & judge Derek Hough said he thinks Charli D’Amelio would be an ‘awesome’ addition!. Derek Hough will be returning as a judge on the upcoming season 30 of Dancing With The Stars! The pro spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview about the landmark season and even dished on what TikTok star he’d like to see take the ballroom floor! “I think it’d be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters on there,” he gushed. “Charli’s a really talented dancer and she’s obviously crushing it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be really good. I think she’d be awesome!”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TechRadar

TikTok is down: glitches rock app, stars like Charli D'amelio have zero followers

TikTok is down, according to a growing chorus of users complaining worldwide and suddenly not rhythmically dancing in (or watching) any new short videos. Testing to see if TikTok is down, we could open the app on an iPhone, but things started to go wrong from there. The algorithm is showing stale content or random videos that wouldn't normally be served to our account. Others say they are now experiencing the same thing. TikTok users are also complaining about getting logged out without notice.
New York City, NYPosted by
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon’s Relationship Timeline

Happily ever after! Bethenny Frankel has found love again with Paul Bernon, and it’s a match made in entrepreneurial heaven. The Skinnygirl founder and film producer started dating in 2018 after meeting each other using a dating app. “I’m happy,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said during a July 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I’m happy in a way that’s different. Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced. But I feel just balanced and healthy.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy