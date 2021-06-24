Inside Charli D'Amelio's Relationship With Lil Huddy

2021 marked a sad event for lots of reality TV lovers. After being on the air for nearly 15 years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired its final episode. Although saying goodbye to one of reality TV’s most famous families has been tough for lots of people, it looks like there might be a new crew getting ready to fill that void. The D’Amelio family is about to enter the world of reality TV, and their existing fan base is very excited. At the moment, the D’Amelio family is nowhere near as popular as the Kardashians. So, I know there are a lot of people out there who haven’t heard of them just yet. Don’t worry though, we’re going to give you all of the deets. Here’s why we think the D’Amelios are shaping up to be the next Kardashians.