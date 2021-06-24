Inside Charli D'Amelio's Relationship With Lil Huddy
If you're not familiar with dancer Charli D'Amelio and singer Chase Hudson (AKA Lil Huddy), it's likely that you've never spent time on the social media app TikTok. Since 2019, D'Amelio and Hudson have garnered millions of fans and views on their TikTok posts. In November of 2019, the pair began appearing in TikTok videos together, and, according to Seventeen Magazine, many of their fans noticed their chemistry on-screen and wondered if it was the same case off the app. Then, in December of 2019, dating rumors exploded when fellow TikToker Madison Lewis posted a video of a New Year's Eve party, where many noticed that D'Amelio and Hudson were actually kissing in the background. Fittingly, on Valentine's Day of 2020, the pair made their relationship official by posting sweet tributes to one another, per Seventeen Magazine.www.thelist.com
