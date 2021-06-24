Cancel
Beachwood, OH

Federation names Pappas as campaign director

Cleveland Jewish News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabbi Jeremy Pappas was hired as the campaign director for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. Pappas previously worked for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as the Midwest regional director of synagogue initiative from 2019 to 2021 and the national director of rabbinical student program and engagement from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, he served as the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, covering Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and the western half of Pennsylvania.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

