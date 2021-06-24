Davenport woman pleads guilty to lesser charges in child abuse case
A Davenport woman charged with multiple counts of child abuse has pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a plea agreement filed June 16. Taylor Rae Moss, 25, was arrested in December, 2020 after an investigation that began in July, 2020 when an unresponsive two-year-old child was checked into a Genesis Healthcare System hospital and diagnosed with a perforated bowel. An abdomen X-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.qconline.com
