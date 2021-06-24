Cancel
The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Tears Eric And Quinn Apart?

By Joanna Mazewski
celebratingthesoaps.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers say that while you can certainly call a woman like Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) a lot of things, if there’s one thing that you can’t say about her, it’s that she’s wrong. When she knows that something is up, you better believe that she will be the first person to expose anyone who is in the wrong, which she is about to do with Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) again. Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn’s Pregnant, Is Eric Or Carter The Dad?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that in Los Angeles Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) may find herself in a who’s the daddy storyline. Quinn has gotten herself into a tough predicament in recent months. After experiencing marital problems with her husband Eric Forrester (John McCook), Quinn sought comfort from Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). At first, Quinn and Carter started off as friends with her confiding in him about her marriage. Before long Quinn and Carter’s friendship turned into an affair.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Aaron D. Spears Teases Justin’s Fate

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is trying to take over Spencer Publications. Meanwhile, he is letting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) sit behind bars. He is also holding Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) hostage. How will this story end and what is Justin’s fate? The actor teased what to expect.
RelationshipsSheKnows

Eric Catches Quinn and Carter Together While Thomas Puts The Moves On An Unsuspecting Hope

At the cottage, Brooke asks if Hope got any sleep. Hope admits she’s worried, but more about the kids than herself. Thomas, she adds, has been a big help where the kids are concerned… which of course, raises red flags for Brooke. Sure, Liam asked Thomas to be there for Hope but is having Thomas around really the best idea, she asks? “I just don’t want Thomas to misread the situation,” Brooke says. Unable to see the forest for the trees, Hope says she has to focus on Liam and getting him out of jail. “I know that things look bleak and it’s hard to keep the faith,” cheerleads Brooke, “but you have to. You and Liam have gone through things similar,” she says… apparently comparing Liam’s waffling ways to him plowing down a human being. (Accidentally, of course!) Hope rants about Bill and how he’s responsible for what’s happening, but reels herself back in to say that what’s important is her love for Liam and the fact that it’s stronger than anything.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Sally Crossed, Tara Swoops In And Swipes President Job

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) knows Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) is getting everything she wants. However, Sally is nervous that the plan is working out for her, too. She might be right to be leery. Tara made an alliance, not a friendship. She also seems interested in Sally’s promotion, more interested than she should be.
Genoa City, WIcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Shocking Baby Secret, An Indecent Proposal And Hurricane Summer Sizzles

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that the next two weeks in Genoa City, Wisconsin will be full of fun, shock, intrigue and what could be an indecent proposal. Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) is like a dog with a bone trying to get to the bottom of the, ‘did my grandfather kill my father,’ riddle. The fact that her mother hired her to figure this out should be a red flag, but not to steely justice-loving Amanda. Like a sudden summer storm, look for explosive fireworks to erupt between former orphan Amanda, bio mom Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey), and mysterious granddad Sutton Ames (Jack Landron).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric’s Next Lady Lined Up, Donna’s Love Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 5 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) moves on. After learning about “Quarter”, he is single again. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) tells Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that Eric is her true love. She kept quiet and didn’t make a move out of respect for his marriage, but now he’s back on the market.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Goes After Hope, Gets The Ultimate Revenge On Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will get the ultimate revenge on Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). There’s no denying that there’s no love lost between Thomas and Liam. The two men have been at odds due to their love for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Thomas did some horrible stuff in the past because of his obsession with Hope.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Tuesday, July 13: Liam Goes Home, Eric’s Demand, Carter Stunned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 13 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) are reunited. “Lope” will soon go home together and put their family back together. Meanwhile, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) offers to quit, but Eric Forrester (John McCook) won’t allow it. Instead, he makes an odd demand of Carter.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Zende’s Clue Saves Thomas, Ridge And Justin Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) family will begin to worry. He didn’t tell anyone about Vincent “Vinny” Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) video. Nobody except Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) knew he was headed to the police station. Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) could provide a big clue that results in a dramatic showdown.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Adain Bradley Joins The Bold and the Beautiful Co-Star Kiara Barnes on Fantasy Island

It's a The Bold and the Beautiful reunion in Paradise! Fox just released another trailer for its anticipated Fantasy Island reboot, and some familiar faces from Forrester Creations will be making an appearance. As previously announced, Kiara Barnes (Zoe) will be starring n the show, but the fresh trailer revealed she'll be joined by former co-star Adain Bradley (ex-Xander).
Entertainmentcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Won’t Trash Quinn’s Portrait, Has Better Idea For Prized Picture

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is done with his marriage and files for divorce. His next step is to take down his wife’s picture that’s hanging over the mantle. The patriarch doesn’t trash Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) portrait, but doesn’t keep it either. So, what exactly is his idea for how to handle Quinn’s prized portrait?

