Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What 'Authenticity' Actually Looks Like in an Influence-Marketing Collaboration

By Jason Falls
Westport News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Authenticity” would win the award for most-overused word in the influencer marketing world these days. Which means it would also elicit the most eye rolls. Nevertheless, authenticity remains the key differentiator between an influence-marketing activation that resonates with an audience and one that doesn’t. It is imperative for success, even if most people would have a hard time putting a finger on what a truly authentic influencer endorsement looks like.

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Marketing Activation#Authenticity#Q Mixers#Aguynamedpatrick#Untitled Secret#Covid#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentDigiday

How 100-year-old Architectural Digest is becoming a brand for a younger and more diverse audience

Architectural Digest’s global editorial director Amy Astley does not want the 100-year-old magazine to feel stuck in a legacy mindset. While print subscriptions are still an increasing area of the business, she said, the brand’s digital presence and social media content have become significant ways for AD to grow a much younger and more diverse audience. Enter global digital director David Kaufman, who was brought on last year as a way to further the publication’s international expansion and global integration.
Economyblogher.com

4 Effective Ways to Help Elevate Your Brand Partnerships

Landing your dream partnership isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when that process entails promoting yourself, which can be daunting. But when you follow a simple checklist of what you can do during the pitch process, it can be a lot easier. During the BlogHer Creators Summit, CJ Affiliate’s Director of Influencer and Brand Partnerships, Corinne Travis, and creator Sher of Sher She Goes shared their tips for how to do just that, using affiliate networks to tap into your data, craft powerful brand pitches and really stand out as a creator that brands will want to partner with for the long term.
EconomyCMSWire

What Trustworthy and Transparent Marketing Looks Like Now

It’s an unpredictable time for us marketers. People are still recovering from a rough year, financially, mentally, or both. The last thing you’d think people want are dozens of telemarketing or cold calls, automated emails and clickbait headlines — and you’re right. The idea of trustworthy and transparent marketing —...
Public HealthThrive Global

What Does Entrepreneurship Look Like Post Pandemic?

The world has changed drastically over the past year, and business has changed along with it. Throughout the pandemic, there has been a drastic shift in the online business world. With people losing jobs or losing some of their income, more and more people have been looking for ways to make money from home.
EconomyTechCrunch

MKT1: Developer marketing is what startup marketing should look like

Founders Kathleen Estreich and Emily Kramer say they are responding to a few big trends in the startup world. These days, young companies are raising more capital than ever and facing increased pressure to maintain rapid growth, but founders are typically focused on technology and product problems. The result, as they have sometimes seen firsthand, is marketing coming in too early or too late to truly help a startup grow. Instead, Kramer and Estreich help companies make marketing a core part of how they execute from their early days.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
BusinessWestport News

Google enters the fintech game with the purchase of this company

In an effort to strengthen its online financial services, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. bought the Japanese fintech Pring in order to operate in the Asian country. It may interest you: Why is a digital financing alternative for your startup better than a bank loan?. Before the purchase, the fintech...
BusinessWestport News

Amazon will now be able to track your dream with a radar

Amazon will now be able to monitor your dreams. Well, something like that. As reported by Bloomberg , the company obtained permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to develop an apparatus that can monitor people's sleep using radar. The FCC-approved document notes that Amazon's new device "plans to use...
New York City, NYByrdie

Estée Lauder: A Guide to the Iconic Beauty Brand

Estée Lauder is one of the most iconic skin and makeup brands on the planet. But you might be surprised by how little you actually know about the brand's backstory—or why its products are so mega-popular. Estée Lauder. Founded: Estée and Joseph Lauder, 1946. Based in: New York City. Pricing:...
Celebritiesthecustomer.net

Passikoff: Is Your Brand Really a Brand?

Where you fall on the Commodity-to-Human Brand Continuum – determines the answer to the ultimate question, “Are you really a brand?”. Are you really a “brand”? Not everything is. Sorry, but that’s the way it is. Everyone is not a brand. Everything is not a brand. People and things may be known, even well-known, but that doesn’t make them brands. Calling yourself a “brand” doesn’t make you a brand. Calling everything a “brand” is problematic and simplistic. Creating a real brand is never simplistic, so why would people think it was?
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

'Sexture' or sexy texture is the secret to truly phenomenal hair, according to the pros

Before you blast your hair with dry shampoo, or over-scrunch, just know, there's a better way to create oomf in your hair, and slay some beautiful body and movement. Sexture – that's sexy texture – is the holy grail condition that hair pros swear by to create the most incredible styles... Ask them, and they'll all tell you how important it is to get the texture right when finishing off any look.
Beauty & Fashionfeelingthevibe.com

Selena Gomez Swimsuit Collab: See Her Collection with La’Mariette Inside!

Selena Gomez is a singer, actress, producer, makeup brand owner, and now, she’s adding another title to her resume: swimwear designer. The Rare Beauty founder recently launched her own collection of swimsuits in collaboration with her friend Theresa Marie Mingus’ brand, La’Mariette. The line delivers quality suits with amazing color, making it absolutely perfect for summer. Get more details below, including some stunning photos of Selena modeling the line!
InternetWestport News

How to Maximize Your Impact on LinkedIn: 3 Tips from a LinkedIn Product Manager

Content creation on LinkedIn increased 60% in 2020 as companies and individual LinkedIn members sought new ways to stay connected with their professional network. With so many people posting on the platform, you may be wondering how you can stand out from the crowd so you can take advantage of the opportunity to build your brand and business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy