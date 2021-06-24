Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Researchers develop new risk score for predicting blood cancer relapse

By Chinese Medical Journal
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeukemia is a group of blood cancers that affects thousands of people worldwide. However, with advances in medicine, several different types of leukemia can be effectively treated with donor stem cells through allogenic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). One such type of leukemia is B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), which is caused by uncontrolled proliferation and prolonged existence of cancerous B-cells. While allo-SCT can "cure" B-ALL in several cases, there are also cases of failure, characterized by deterioration in health after a period of recovery—a phase medically known as relapse. Early prediction of this unfavorable outcome can have several medical advantages for the corresponding patients and the healthcare system.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Blood Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Leukemia#Cancer Cells#Allo Sct#Beijing Key Laboratory#Chinese Medical Journal#Cox#Cir#Lfs#Os#Mrd#Le Qing Cao Et Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

10 recent cancer research findings

Findings from recent cancer research include a potential optimal time window to complete treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, among others. Here are 10 cancer-related findings from research published by Becker's Hospital Review since June 4:. 1. All lung cancer patients should be screened for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a...
CancerMedicalXpress

How blood tests are transforming cancer treatment

Four years ago, researchers in the CRUK TRACERx team at the Crick and UCL, alongside an industry-collaborator Natera, developed a personalized test that uses circulating fragments of tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood of patients with lung cancer to predict if their cancer would come back after surgery - even before it would be visible on a scan. And last week, a personalized and tumor-informed blood test called Signatera proved effective at defining which patients will benefit from immune therapy after surgery in a landmark clinical trial. Charles Swanton, head of the Cancer Evolution and Genome Instability Laboratory at the Crick and UCL, and Chief Clinician at Cancer Research UK, explains how this technology evolved from an idea into a potentially life-saving clinical test.
Aurora, COpharmacytimes.com

Chronic Inflammation Can Serve as A Key Factor in The Development of Leukemia, Other Blood Cancers

Two studies by the University of Colorado Cancer Center provided an analysis for the theory of adaptive oncogenesis. In 2 recent studies by the University of Colorado (CU) Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado, there are many insights into how chronic inflammation can serve as the key to developing leukemia and other blood cancers, according to an author at the university.
Cancersouthdadenewsleader.com

After years of research, a new blood test now screens for over 50 cancers

In 2021, an estimated 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. Thanks to a groundbreaking new blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer, more people could learn about a cancer diagnosis sooner, which is important. because...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a new blood test to diagnose dementia

Frontotemporal dementia is the second most common cause of dementia in the working-age population. Its diagnostics are complicated by the similar symptoms presented by patients with psychiatric disorders or other neurodegenerative diseases as well as the lack of reliable diagnostic tools for differentiating these patients from each other. In a...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

New tool estimates your immune 'age,' predicts risk of disease

A new tool gauges the degree of chronic inflammation in a person's body to determine their "immunological age;" this number hints at when and whether that person will become frail or develop heart disease later in life, scientists report. The tool, called iAge, uses a type of artificial intelligence (AI)...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Antibiotic use linked to early colorectal cancer

BOSTON — In recent years, infectious disease experts have urged doctors and hospitals to curb antibiotic prescribing in fear of the development of bacterial resistance. But a new study suggests there may be another reason to use these drugs sparingly. Researchers have found a possible link between early antibiotic use...
CancerMedicalXpress

Scientists discover novel oncogenic driver gene in human lung cancer

A research team led by Prof. Wang Yuexiang from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health (SINH) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered a novel oncogenic driver gene in human lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. Their findings were published in Journal of Experimental Medicine on...
Cancersurvivornet.com

Do Blood Tests to Find Cancer Early Work?

Cancer detection company Grail made headlines earlier this month with the release of Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection blood test that the company says has the ability to detect over 50 different forms of the disease. A recent study in the Annals of Oncology found that Galleri had the ability to detect 45 types of cancer that lack recommended screening tests while still in the early stages of the disease.
Cancerdallassun.com

New blood test confirmed to accurately screen for cancers

Scientists believe a blood test that can detect 50 types of cancer -- before the onset of typical signs of the diseases -- is accurate enough to be used to screen older people. Most promising, scientists said the blood test can detect cancer before any signs or symptoms appear, and displayed a low false-positive rate of only 0.5%
Cancernanowerk.com

Researchers develop magnetised nanobeads to detect early-stage cancer

(Nanowerk News) Griffith University researchers have developed a new way to detect cancer biomarkers which could help diagnose early-stage disease. Led by Associate Professor Muhammad Shiddiky from the Queensland Micro and Nanotechnology Centre and Professor Bernd Rehm, Director of the Centre for Cell Factories and Biopolymers at the Griffith Institute for Drug Discovery, the research team designed an inexpensive and sensitive way of detecting ovarian cancer and other diseases using a new class of superparamagnetic nanomaterials (ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, "Bioengineered Polymer Nanobeads for Isolation and Electrochemical Detection of Cancer Biomarkers").
Canceronclive.com

Mason Spotlights on Surgical Implications of New Lung Cancer Developments

David P. Mason, MD, discusses new neoadjuvant and adjuvant developments in the treatment of patients with non–small cell lung cancer, as well as what those data mean from a surgical perspective. Ongoing education is imperative for lung cancer surgeons, according to David P. Mason, MD, so that they are continuously...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Researchers develop a new technique to treat middle ear infections

Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect more than 80% of the children in the U.S. In a new study, researchers have designed a miniaturized 3D-printed device to inactivate Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that causes the infection. The device—a microplasma jet array—generates plasma, which is composed of...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Study: Cancer Patients May Need Double Treatment of Immunotherapies

The current study analyzed human tumor samples from 6 cancer types: liver, melanoma, colorectal, non-small lung, head and neck, and breast cancer. New research from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and the University of Liverpool indicates that initiating treatment of patients with cancer with drugs to deplete T follicular regulatory (Tfr) cells may prep the body to respond to subsequent anti-PD-1 therapies and increase overall survival.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop the world's first digital cancer cell model

The computer model, developed under the lead management of researchers at TU Graz, simulates the cyclical changes in the membrane potential of a cancer cell using the example of human lung adenocarcinoma and opens up completely new avenues in cancer research. Computer models have been standard tools in basic biomedical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy