The Ohio State football program continues to get top talent from the state of Texas and it doesn’t look like that will stop anytime soon. Quinn Ewers. Caleb Burton. Terrance Brooks. All are rated in the top ten at their positions among 2022 recruits; two are in the top five. All are committed to Ohio State. All are from Texas. It is an understatement to say the Buckeyes have created a pipeline from the Lone Star state for some of its best talent. Here is the bad news for fans of Texas teams: the Buckeyes are predicted to add another Texan to their top-rated 2022 recruiting class.