Davenport alderman will seek re-election to second term in fall election

Trish Mahre has announced her intention to run for the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education this fall. Mahre has served on the board since she was appointed to the District C seat in 2020, shortly after COVID shutdowns. She will make her official announcement today at noon at the front of the Mesa County Justice Center. Mahre serves as the chief deputy prosecutor for the 21st Judicial District. She was awarded Trial Team of the Year by the Colorado District Attorney’s Council for her work prosecuting Michael Blagg, as well as the murder of Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Geer. Mahre specializes in crimes against children and juvenile law. She has been working in public service for nearly 30 years and has been involved with many local coalitions that focus on children. Mahre, a mother of two sons, graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1984. She has served numerous volunteer roles for District 51 schools and in the community from coaching mock trials teams to coaching soccer, according to a news release. Mahre is married to Chris Mahre, also a local attorney, and has been married for 28 years. “It’s always been my dream to continue my nearly 30-year public service career on the Board of Education because it’s all about doing what’s best for kids,” Mahre said. “District 51 was the largest school district in Colorado to return students to face-to-face learning during the pandemic and I am incredibly proud to have been a part of leading that effort on the Board. “My kids graduated from District 51 and we had a great experience, great principals, great teachers, great connections. I also see the perspective of kids who have been victimized or have become involved in delinquent behavior. It’s a unique perspective because we all want children to succeed. I see what they need from education, from parental support, and from community support.” Mahre’s campaign website is TrishforMesaCountySchools.com. The District C seat now has two candidates. Andrea Haitz announced her election bid for the seat in early July. Haitz is a Grand Junction native who once served on the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association Board of Directors and currently serves on the city of Grand Junction Planning Commission. Three of the five D51 seats will be filled in the November election. The District E seat, which Amy Davis holds, is up for re-election. Tom Parrish is term-limited in District D. Doug Levinson in District A and Paul Pitton in District B are not up for re-election in November.