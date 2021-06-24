Cancel
Elections

Davenport alderman will seek re-election to second term in fall election

By Tom Barton
Quad Cities Onlines
 18 days ago

Alderman Matt Dohrmann announced Wednesday he will seek re-election to a second term representing Davenport's 5th ward. The 5th Ward includes the Village of East Davenport and East Village neighborhood. Dohrmann, a lead auditor at John Deere, defeated fellow political newcomer Kristi Miller for the open seat in 2019 to...

John Deere
#Election#Affordable Housing#City Council#Police Department
