Dairy Resources

Hello, everyone! With dairy month coming to a close, I would like to remind everyone of how important it is to incorporate dairy into your lifestyles. There are nine essential nutrients found in dairy that support the functions of your immune system, energy levels, digestion, and even vision. As an adolescent, it is especially important to get a daily dose of dairy, helping to lay the foundation for lifelong bone health. Children consume dairy to obtain nutrients that contribute to normal skin maintenance, and which are needed to produce red blood cells. Dairy is necessary for children because they are growing so much at a young age. Consuming dairy is the easiest way to obtain nutrients to grow healthy muscles, bones, teeth and more!