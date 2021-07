The San Francisco 49ers are getting in on the throwback uniforms hype as they’ll be pulling out the absolutely gorgeous 1994 kit in the 2021 season. With the NFL recently passing a rule that will allow teams to wear throwback and alternate helmets, the talk of uniforms that can be revived starting in the 2022 season when the rule takes effect has been going wild. However, the San Francisco 49ers are here to get ahead of the curve, or so it would seem.