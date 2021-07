The chance for even more rain will linger through the week, as it will remain warm and humid across the Hudson Valley. The one break from the rain should arrive by late week, though temps will once again soar to close to 90 degrees. So far, the predictions from forecasters for above average temperatures and rainfall this summer for the northeast have held up. The chance for even more rain may raise concerns, for the entire area has been under numerous flood watches and warnings the past week as heavy rain has left the ground saturated.