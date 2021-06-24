'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett on Fighting Monsters During the Real-Life Horror of Jim Crow America

It's the end of the road for HBO's Lovecraft Country. The horror drama series will not be receiving a second season order, HBO announced today. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," the cabler said in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."