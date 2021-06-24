Cancel
Cancer

Primary lung cancers detected by LDCT are at lower risk of brain metastases

By Science X staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with primary lung cancer detected using low-dose computed tomography screening are at reduced risk of developing brain metastases after diagnosis, according to a study published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. The researchers, led by Summer Han, Ph.D., from Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, Calif., used...

#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Brain Cancers#Metastases#Nlst#Plc
