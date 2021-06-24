Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baileys Harbor, WI

Bits & Bites: Sunday Funday at HarBar, a Drink with a View and More

By Jessica Gatzow
Door County Pulse
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the HarBar outside the Florian II Supper Club, 8048 Hwy 57 in Baileys Harbor, every Sunday through August, weather permitting. The water-adjacent HarBar will have outdoor games, rafts on the water, frozen and regular cocktails, and more. It will also serve food from the Florian II’s kitchen; the Simply Cuban food truck will provide authentic Cuban food; and Jamie Lynn Fletcher will perform live music, 2-6 pm.

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baileys Harbor, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Egg Harbor, WI
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Door County, WI
Lifestyle
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Food Drink#Bits Bites#Harbar#Cuban#N Madison Ave#The Tug Pub#Door Artisan Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

More than a dozen states have enacted 28 new laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access. State lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk testifies to defend Tesla's $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity in shareholder lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk defended his role in the company’s $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity in court Monday, arguing he didn’t have any undue pressure on the deal. Shareholders in the suit allege the 2016 deal amounted to a SolarCity bailout, suing Musk and his fellow board members. While the Tesla board members settled in late 2020 for $60 million, Musk opted to take the fight to court. Musk’s testimony, which began just after 9:20 a.m. ET, kicked off what is expected to be a two-week trial in Wilmington, Delaware, in front of Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights.
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy