Bits & Bites: Sunday Funday at HarBar, a Drink with a View and More
Check out the HarBar outside the Florian II Supper Club, 8048 Hwy 57 in Baileys Harbor, every Sunday through August, weather permitting. The water-adjacent HarBar will have outdoor games, rafts on the water, frozen and regular cocktails, and more. It will also serve food from the Florian II’s kitchen; the Simply Cuban food truck will provide authentic Cuban food; and Jamie Lynn Fletcher will perform live music, 2-6 pm.doorcountypulse.com
