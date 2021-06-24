Fact or Fiction: Toughest stretch on 2021 schedule

The Giants.com crew is presented with four statements and must decide whether they are Fact or Fiction. The first half of the Giants' schedule is tougher than the second. John Schmeelk: Fact - With a 17-game season, there is no true halfway point of the schedule anymore, so let's use the bye week after the ninth game as the demarcation. Despite opening the second half of their season on the road facing the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, the first half of the Giants' schedule is more difficult. The Giants have four of their toughest road games of the season in New Orleans, Dallas, Kansas City and Washington. They also have to host two of the best defensive teams in the league in the Rams and Broncos. They will also have to deal with what is sure to be an explosive Falcons offense.