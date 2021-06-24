No Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers and Staff at U.S. Apple Stores
The requirement for Apple Store staff to wear a mask is being dropped. It follows the recent decision to no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear a face covering. The latest change was spotted by Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman, who originally reported on the developments. A sign seen outside an unspecified retail location states that face masks are “are optional for fully vaccinated customers.” That sign also makes clear occupancy remains limited with physical distancing expected.www.macobserver.com
Comments / 1