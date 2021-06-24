No Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers and Staff at U.S. Apple Stores

Google has added support for COVID-19 vaccination passports in the Android operating system and within Google Pay. Yes, the latter is the same app currently used to house credit and debit cards and to enable tap-to-pay with your smartphone at checkout. While Google Pay supports store loyalty cards, such as a Boots card to collect points on your purchases, it hasn’t been the all-encompassing thing for quite some time now, its equivalent on the iPhone called Apple Wallet.