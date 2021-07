Clay Travis: "Scottie Pippen has gone off the deep end. I don’t know what happened with Scottie Pippen, maybe he’s got migraines again… Scottie Pippen said that Phil Jackson is ‘racist’… Scottie Pippen is a FRAUD. It’s so incredibly in vogue to call any old White guy a racist that Scottie Pippen is following the charge here. If Phil Jackson is racist then he’s the most successful ‘racist’ basketball coach since Adolf Rupp. This is such an outlandish and absurd allegation to make, especially at this point in time, years and years after we had already seen everything taking place with the Chicago Bulls. It’s pathetic on Scottie Pippen’s part and Phil Jackson deserves better. I’m curious to know if any other Bulls will find the need to step up and defend Phil Jackson from these accusations, but it’s just absolutely ridiculous.”