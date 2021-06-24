Barn-to-Brewery Renovation Means out with the Livestock, in with the Live Performances

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Having gained approval to move forward, a proposed overhaul of the historic Willows Barn in the Lehigh Valley will replace the fodder it once held with malt for crafting beer, reports Stephen Althouse for WFMZ 69 News.

East Texas Barn Co. LLC submitted a plan to renovate the 114-year-old structure into a craft brewery, taproom, and entertainment venue. The blueprints also include two apartments on the building’s upper level.

Click here to continue reading.