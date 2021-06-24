Cancel
Cara Delevingne Has a Ball Pit In Her House, Because You Should “Never Grow Up”

By Olivia Harvey
Cover picture for the articleModel and actress Cara Delevingne let Architectural Digest pay a visit to her whimsical Los Angeles home, which AD described as a cross between “Saint-Tropez meets Coney Island meets Cotswolds cottage meets Monte Carlo meets butch leather bar.” And though there’s a lot — a lot — to look at inside Delevingne’s colorful, gaudy house, one simply must spotlight the carnival-themed ball pit Delevingne installed off her poker room.

