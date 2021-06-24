Cara Delevingne Has a Ball Pit In Her House, Because You Should “Never Grow Up”

Designers and fashion enthusiasts constantly draw style inspiration from past decades. One of the periods that consistently pops up as influential is the ‘90s, which is having a resurgence in the form of maximalist rings, biker shorts, and platform shoes. Aside from archival runway images (and your mom’s photo albums), an area everyone appears to tap into for their next ‘90s outfit inspiration is, unsurprisingly, from movies and TV shows. Think Friends’ Rachel Green, Fran Drescher from The Nanny, and Cher Horowitz from Clueless. The latter character was recently emulated by Cara Delevingne who recreated Horowitz’s iconic yellow plaid outfit in the film. The look is forever cemented into the pop culture zeitgeist — this is especially apparent on Halloween — and Delevingne aptly reminded everyone why the outfit is so memorable.