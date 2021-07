Jenna Bush Hager is feeling a little closer to her late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, after her latest adventure. Last Thursday, the Today coanchor celebrated what would have been his 97th birthday by skydiving, a passion George discovered while serving as a fighter pilot for the U.S. Navy in World War II. Jenna was accompanied by the Golden Knights, the same U.S. Army parachute team that helped the 41st president leap several times throughout his life.