B-N Hospitality Workers Rebound As Economy Reopens

By WGLT
wglt.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeisure and hospitality workers saw the most job gains in Bloomington-Normal since last year as the economy reopens from pandemic restrictions. Data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security released Thursday show the leisure and hospitality sector in the Twin Cities added 2,500 jobs since May 2020. The area added about 4,400 jobs overall in the last year, despite a drop of about 400 people from the payroll last month.

