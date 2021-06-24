Cancel
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 139 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms continuing along Interstate 40 east of Highway 93 and along Hackberry Rd. Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 193 and Blake Ranch Road.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Mohave Flood Advisory#Doppler
