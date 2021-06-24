Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and small creeks will occur, and some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and streams can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Brush Wash near the Agua Fria in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 1143 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding and flooding of low water crossings. Between 0.75 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County near Brush Wash

alerts.weather.gov

