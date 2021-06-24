Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Rusk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND NORTH CENTRAL CHIPPEWA COUNTIES At 233 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of New Auburn, or 20 miles southwest of Ladysmith, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Island Lake and Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.