Rasgo Intelligence Raises $20M to Be the GitHub for Data Science and Machine Learning

By AlleyWatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData science is highly coveted and championed because its use extracts insights that transform data into tangible value. But accessing and indiscriminately using data ends up creating complex systems that need to be managed, which is a task in and of itself. Rasgo Intelligence is a platform that empowers data scientists to easily use raw data to build models rather than spending an inordinate amount of time processing data for use. The company uses a community-based and repository approach, similar to GitHub for developers, that allows users to explore, clean, join, and transform data using a library of preset blocks and functions. Users then can share features across different models and with colleagues and deploy to production directly from Rasgo with a single API and versioning capabilities. The company operates on a freemium model with access to a robust repository with a paid enterprise option available to users with larger-scale needs.

