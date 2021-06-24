Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk defended his role in the company’s $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity in court Monday, arguing he didn’t have any undue pressure on the deal. Shareholders in the suit allege the 2016 deal amounted to a SolarCity bailout, suing Musk and his fellow board members. While the Tesla board members settled in late 2020 for $60 million, Musk opted to take the fight to court. Musk’s testimony, which began just after 9:20 a.m. ET, kicked off what is expected to be a two-week trial in Wilmington, Delaware, in front of Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights.