Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SALT LAKE NORTHWESTERN UTAH AND EASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 134 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Herriman, or 11 miles south of West Valley City...moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail will be possible. Locations impacted include West Valley City, Sandy, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Draper, Riverton, Midvale, Herriman, Bluffdale, Kearns, Bingham Canyon Mine, Oquirrh, Camp Williams and Copperton. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 289 and 296.alerts.weather.gov
