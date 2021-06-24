Cancel
Four B.C. titles among cookbooks named to Taste Canada Awards shortlist

By Aleesha Harris
wiartonecho.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour cookbooks from B.C. chefs and food creatives have landed on the shortlist for this year’s Taste Canada Awards. The Kitchen: A Journey Through History in Search of the Perfect Design by John Ota; Hawksworth: The Cookbook by David Hawksworth, Jacob Richler and Stéphanie Nöel; The B.C. Wine Lover’s Cookbook: Recipes & Stories from Wineries across British Columbia by Jennifer Schell; and You Wanna Piece of Me? More Than 100 Seriously Tasty Recipes for Sweet and Savory Pies by Jenell Parsons were among 46 titles from six provinces named to the list of Canadian-authored cookbooks vying for the Taste Canada Awards/Les Lauréats des Saveurs du Canada.

www.wiartonecho.com

