Transportation hub’s grand opening
Standing around one of the vehicles used to transport veterans are, left to right, Steve Wearly, driver; Judy Johnson, commissioner and Shelby County Veterans Service Commission secretary; Zach Bosslet, commissioner and Shelby County Veterans Service Commission president; Theresa Manteuffel, Veterans Service Officer; Sherrye Lamma, Veteran Service Officer; Chris North, Shelby County Veterans Service Commission executive director; Ron Leininger, commissioner and Shelby County Veterans Service Commission vice president; Dick Snider, Shelby County Veterans Service Commission commissioner. They are standing outside the new transportation hub located at 227 S. West Ave., Sidney.www.sidneydailynews.com
Comments / 0