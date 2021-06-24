Listen Up: How Brands Can Join the Audio Revolution on Clubhouse
What’s the hottest way to share news these days or throw an event? This spring, the NFL chose to use the social media platform Clubhouse to introduce the future stars of football as part of the annual NFL draft. The league partnered with Clubhouse to provide exclusive content to users in the days leading up to the draft. Whether this platform becomes a viable marketing tool remains to be seen, but the partnership should spark everyone’s interest.www.mediapost.com
