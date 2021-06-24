Cancel
NFL

Listen Up: How Brands Can Join the Audio Revolution on Clubhouse

By DAVID CICCARELLI
mediapost.com
 19 days ago

What’s the hottest way to share news these days or throw an event? This spring, the NFL chose to use the social media platform Clubhouse to introduce the future stars of football as part of the annual NFL draft. The league partnered with Clubhouse to provide exclusive content to users in the days leading up to the draft. Whether this platform becomes a viable marketing tool remains to be seen, but the partnership should spark everyone’s interest.

