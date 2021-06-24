Cancel
The Way We Buy Wine Now

By Ray Isle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In the online I-want-it-now world, you can get almost anything you want any time you want. Push a button, fill out a form, and there at your door are dish towels and diamonds (4.1 carats, $75,960, yours on Amazon), cat food and caviar and chopsticks (why not LED light-saber ones, while you're at it?). I needed some touch-up paint for my car not long ago: It came to me second-day from Russia. Feeling bored and lonely? A virtual friend on replika.ai might help. Just feeling straight-up weird? Overnight yourself a Brazilian rainbow boa constrictor from xyzreptiles.com, and throw in some frozen mice for good measure. But surprisingly, when it comes to "almost anything," one of the few things that can actually be hard to get online is wine.

