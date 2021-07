Princeton University recently awarded 29 high school students with $1,000 and a symposium invitation for their community work in race relations. The Princeton Prize in Race Relations is awarded to specially selected high school students across the country who have gotten an early start at community work as it relates to diversity and inclusion. Each prize recipient receives $1,000 and an invitation to the Symposium on Race where they get to meet and learn from other recipients across the country about their social justice work.