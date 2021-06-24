Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Festival of Arts to make summer return; COVID-19 precautions still in place

By Delaney McDonald, contributing writer
Oklahoma Daily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its 2020 cancellation, the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts will make a comeback this summer, showcasing visual and performing arts with COVID-19 precautions. While the festival typically takes place in the spring, Arts Council Oklahoma City officials moved it to June to allow changes for public safety. Last year, the festival was canceled entirely due to safety concerns amid the pandemic.

www.oudaily.com

