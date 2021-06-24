Oklahoma City Festival of Arts to make summer return; COVID-19 precautions still in place
Following its 2020 cancellation, the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts will make a comeback this summer, showcasing visual and performing arts with COVID-19 precautions. While the festival typically takes place in the spring, Arts Council Oklahoma City officials moved it to June to allow changes for public safety. Last year, the festival was canceled entirely due to safety concerns amid the pandemic.www.oudaily.com
