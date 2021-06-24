Cancel
MLB

Major league pitchers visit Dovetail

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMP Dovetail wrapped up Thursday at Rocky Fork State Park with the “All-Stars” facing off against two former Major League Baseball pitchers from the Detroit Tigers. Kip Young, a Whiteoak High School graduate, and Jon Warden both threw some serious heat from the mound, but they were no match for the formidible Dovetail sluggers. Young, shown here delivering one of his “fastballs” to a batter, told The Times-Gazette that in his baseball career he faced down some of the best hitters in the game, but he was no match for the batters from KAMP Dovetail.

