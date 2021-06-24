Cancel
Howard County, MD

Howard County police will defer mental health calls to counselors

Wbaltv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Md. — The Howard County Police Department and the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center will partner to defer non-emergency mental health 911 calls to counselors. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Thursday that a new program, Communications Initiated Referral to Crisis, will begin July 1, and will allow dispatchers to divert qualifying calls to a certified counselor at Grassroots Crisis Center.

