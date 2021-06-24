Howard County police will defer mental health calls to counselors
COLUMBIA, Md. — The Howard County Police Department and the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center will partner to defer non-emergency mental health 911 calls to counselors. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Thursday that a new program, Communications Initiated Referral to Crisis, will begin July 1, and will allow dispatchers to divert qualifying calls to a certified counselor at Grassroots Crisis Center.www.wbaltv.com
