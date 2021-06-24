Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Research connects air pollution to worst Taiwanese drought in nearly 60 years

By University at Albany
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study co-published by researchers at the University at Albany and National Central University (NCU) has linked air pollution to the worst drought that Taiwan has experienced in more than a half-century. The study, published in the Journal of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, analyzed 13 years' worth of satellite...

phys.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Taiwanese#The University At Albany#Ncu#Ualbany#Asrc#Pire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Air Pollution Reduces Trust In Others

A new three-part study shows that air pollution reduces our level of trust in others. Participants presented with landscape photos of polluted skies reported less social trust than those presented with clear skies. "Big data" collected from social media platforms showed that fewer positive emotions were expressed during polluted days.
ChinaEurekAlert

How more than 30 years of China's meteorological satellite data is used by the world

Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. China's first meteorological satellite launched in 1988. It was named Fengyun, which roughly translates to "wind and cloud". Since then, 17 more Fengyun meteorological satellites were launched, with seven still in operation, to monitor Earth's wind, clouds and, more recently, extreme weather events such as hurricanes and wildfires. With more than 30 years of Earth observational data freely available to international partners, the Fengyun Meteorological Satellite program works as part of Earth's operational observation system, along with the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites and Europe's polar orbiting meteorological satellite series to provide a more complete picture weather events and their global impacts.
AgricultureNature.com

China’s greenhouse gas emissions for cropping systems from 1978–2016

China has committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2060, which will require a drastic cut in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from all sectors, including those from agricultural activities. A comprehensive, long-term, and spatially-precise profile of agricultural GHG emissions can help to accurately understand drivers of historical emissions and their implications for future mitigation. This study constructs province-level agricultural GHG emissions in China from 1978 to 2016. It considers primary and secondary emissions from a full range of agricultural activities related to crop farming, including crop residue open burning, rice cultivation, cropland change, cropland emissions, machinery use, nitrogen fertilizer production, and pesticide production. Annual or interpolated activity data from official sources and the latest emission factors available for China were adopted in this study. The data can be used in spatial and temporal analysis of emissions from cropping systems as well as the design of mitigation strategy in China.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Coastal ecosystems worldwide: Billion-dollar carbon reservoirs

Australia's coastal ecosystems alone save the rest of the world around $23 billion US a year by absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere. This is according to calculations just published by researchers at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), GEOMAR Helmholtz-Centre for Ocean Research, Kiel University and the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv). Coastal ecosystems such as seagrass meadows, salt marshes and mangrove forests make an important contribution to mitigating climate change.
California StateValueWalk

California Anticipates The Worst Drought In History

On May 10th California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 41 of 58 counties. Climate experts are anticipating one of the worst droughts in history, with temperatures already reaching scorching levels. This is the time of year where California, and a great deal of western America, experience heat wave issues, often in tandem with diminished water levels. 98% of the west coast has been labeled with some level of drought. What is being coined as the ‘Flash Drought of 2021’ is not only affecting the west coast. Currently, 65% of the continental US is facing drought-like conditions (United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Information).
WildlifePhys.org

Air pollution from wildfires impacts ability to observe birds

As smoky air becomes more common during Washington's wildfire season, many wildlife enthusiasts wonder: What happens to the birds?. Few studies have looked at wildfire smoke impacts on animals, let alone birds. As Washington and the larger West Coast continue to experience more massive wildfires and smoke-filled air, understanding how birds are affected by smoke—and how air pollution may influence our ability to detect birds—are important factors for bird conservation.
EnvironmentHarvard Health

Air pollution’s deadly toll

Hundreds of thousands of lives could be saved by improving the quality of air that Americans breathe, according to Mahdieh Danesh Yazdi of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Yazdi, research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health, was quoted in a June 28, 2021, article in the New...
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Study is first to show that air pollutants increase risk of painful periods for women

Dysmenorrhea, that is, frequent severe and painful cramps during menstruation from abnormal contractions of the uterus, is the most common of all gynecological disorders. It affects between 16-91% of girls and women of reproductive age, of whom 2%-29% have symptoms severe enough to restrict their daily activity. Now, for the first time, researchers from China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan have shown that long-term exposure to air pollutants such as nitrogen and carbon oxides and fine particulate matter greatly raises the risk of developing dysmenorrhea. Based on long-term data on air quality and public health from national databases, they show that the risk to develop dysmenorrhea over a period of 13 years (2000-2013) was up to 33 times higher among Taiwanese women and girls who lived in areas with the highest levels of air pollutants compared to their peers exposed to lower levels of pollutants. These results were recently published in the open access journal Frontiers in Public Health.
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Australian researchers use solar energy materials to detect air pollutants

Concept: Researchers from Australia’s ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science (ARC) have discovered a new method that uses solar energy to detect harmful pollutants in the surrounding atmosphere. This can lead to more efficient and sustainable methods of tracking pollutants and protecting biodiversity and human health. Nature of Disruption:...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Millions sweltering in US west as Canada takes emergency steps

Millions of people across the western United States and Canada were hit Sunday by a new round of scorching hot temperatures, with some roads closed, train traffic limited and new evacuations ordered. In Canada, with wildfires continuing to spread—including 50 more blazes erupting in the past two days—the government announced...
Chinatheiet.org

Small number of megacities responsible for majority of urban emissions

A study led by researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, has inventoried the greenhouse gas emissions of 167 cities around the world and identified that just 25 of the largest cities produce 52 per cent of urban greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Paris Agreement, governments are obliged to...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Morocco swelters in a record heatwave

Morocco was hit by a fiery weekend heatwave that saw temperatures reach nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), the country's weather service said on Monday. A statement from the General Directorate of Meteorology (GDM) said Saturday was "the hottest day, with exceptional temperatures never before recorded" in some regions.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Mapping extreme snowmelt and its potential dangers

Snowmelt—the surface runoff from melting snow—is an essential water resource for communities and ecosystems. But extreme snow melt, which occurs when snow melts too rapidly over a short amount of time, can be destructive and deadly, causing floods, landslides and dam failures. To better understand the processes that drive such...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Air pollution and newborns (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
AstronomyPhys.org

New research suggests explosive volcanic activity on Venus

Traces of the gas phosphine point to volcanic activity on Venus, according to new research from Cornell University. Last autumn, scientists revealed that phosphine was found in trace amounts in the planet's upper atmosphere. That discovery promised the slim possibility that phosphine serves as a biological signature for the hot, toxic planet.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Is global plastic pollution nearing an irreversible tipping point?

Current rates of plastic emissions globally may trigger effects that we will not be able to reverse, argues a new study by researchers from Sweden, Norway and Germany published on July 2nd in Science. According to the authors, plastic pollution is a global threat, and actions to drastically reduce emissions of plastic to the environment are "the rational policy response".

Comments / 0

Community Policy