Michigan State football making push for 4-star RB Kaytron Allen
Closing in on its top quarterback target in the 2022 class, Michigan State football is hosting arguably its top running back on the big board over the weekend. Kaytron Allen will be on campus this weekend and while Michigan State hasn’t been targeting a bunch of running backs in this class because of the loaded depth chart it currently has, the four-star IMG Academy star would have to be the top take in the 2022 cycle.spartanavenue.com
