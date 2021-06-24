Michigan State football making push for 4-star RB Kaytron Allen

There will be some expectations for the Miami Dolphins this coming season, but which individual players have the most to prove in 2021?. The Miami Dolphins were one of the surprise teams in the NFL last year. After enduring a 2019 season that saw them get off to an 0-7 start and a 5-11 finish, the team made huge strides by finishing with a 10-6 record. They will enter the 2021 season with a moderate level of expectations, as fans are anticipating a further leap forward in head coach Brian Flores’ third season in Miami.