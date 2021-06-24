Cancel
Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?

By John Eric Goff University of Lynchburg
Lebanon-Express
 19 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Imagine you begin pedaling from the start of Stage 17 of this year’s Tour de France. First, you would bike approximately 70 miles (112 km) with a gradual increase in elevation of around 1,300 feet (400 m). But you’ve yet to hit the fun part: the Hautes-Pyrénées mountains. Over the next 40 miles (64 km) you would have to climb three mountain peaks with a net increase of a mile (1.6 km) in elevation. On the fittest day of my life, I might not even be able to finish Stage 17 – much less do it in anything remotely close to the five hours or so the winner will take to finish the ride. And Stage 17 is just one of 21 stages that must be completed in the 23 days of the tour.

#Calories#Food Energy#Creative Commons License#University Of Lynchburg#The Tour De France
