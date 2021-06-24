Texas Baseball: Pete Hansen expected to start in CWS vs. Virginia
In a game that will either put No. 2 ranked Texas baseball one step closer to the College World Series or send them back to Austin on June 24, head coach David Pierce is looking to keep the momentum rolling in Omaha. Texas is set to face the No. 6 ranked Virginia Cavaliers in Omaha on the night of June 24 to determine who will go on for a rematch with the No. 7 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs this coming weekend.hookemheadlines.com
