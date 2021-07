This year will go down in history as one in which women took the greatest leaps forward while also suffering the biggest setbacks. In the U.S., we watched the first woman rise to the vice presidency and 2 million women leave the workforce. Globally, women lost $800 billion in income due to Covid-19, and many of those who held onto their paycheck juggled high-pressure jobs with remote schooling and caregiving. In short: It’s not an easy time to blaze new trails, and yet we need them more than ever.