'It's really embarrassing': Kim Kardashian admits she CLOGGED the TOILET going 'number two' and wanted to place the blame on Kendall

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Kim Kardashian made an 'embarrassing' admission that she clogged the toilet 'going number two' and did nothing to fix it in a newly released KUWTK bonus clip on Thursday.

To make matters worse, the 40-year-old was ready to place the blame on her younger sister Kendall as the caca clogging culprit.

Down in the dumps: Kim Kardashian made an 'embarrassing' admission that she clogged the toilet 'going number two' and did nothing to fix it in a newly released KUWTK bonus clip on Thursday

'Guys, I don't know what to do,' Kim tells Kourtney, Scott and Khloe in the clip.

Laughing she explains: 'I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall, I should have done that.'

The mother of four made the admission while discussing her surrogacy journey with Khloe, 36, who was discussing having a second child with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan reportedly split last week just as DailyMail.com claimed the basketball star was in a bedroom with three women during a house party in Los Angeles, which the athlete has since denied.

'Guys, I don't know what to do,' Kim tells Kourtney, Scott and Khloe in the clip. Laughing she explains: 'I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing.'
Innocent! Kim revealed she planned to blame the clogged toiled on younger sister Kendall Jenner before fessing up to it but seemingly not doing anything to rectify the situation

But before the 36-year-old star 'broke ties again' with the serial cheater, she filmed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale with her family.

The Revenge Body star is seen telling older Kim that her doctor has advised her to not carry a second baby.

'Dr A just said it probably wasn't the best idea for me to carry, she is a nervous and cautious about a couple of things,' said the mother to daughter True Thompson, three, whose father is Tristan.

'What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?' she asks Kim.

Getting candid: The mother of four made the admission while discussing her surrogacy journey with Khloe, 36, who was discussing having a second child with Tristan Thompson

Kim used a surrogate to carry her last two children, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two. She carried the first two, North, eight, and Saint, five, herself. All four children were fathered by Kanye West, whom she is in the process of divorcing.

'The first time was so scary,' Kim shared. The 'first time' was with Chicago, three.

'I did a FaceTime first and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids and Kanye [West] and her husband,' said the SKIMS founder.

'I wanted to meet them all face-to-face. I wanted to feel and see if this energy was going to work for us.'

'Dr A just said it probably wasn't the best idea for me to carry, she is a nervous and cautious about a couple of things,' said the mother to daughter True Thompson, three, whose father is Tristan.

'That's nice,' said Khloe, clearly in approval.

Kim then relayed it was a good experience: 'She was amazing and her husband was so great. You just want to make sure they're a good person.'

Kourtney then joins the conversation even though she never used a surrogate. The POOSH founder welcomed three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six - with Scott Disick. She is currently dating Travis Barker.

Things change: Khloe and Tristan reportedly split last week just as DailyMail.com claimed the basketball star was in a bedroom with three women during a house party in Los Angeles , which the athlete has since denied

'I think it depends even what they watch on TV,' said Kourtney.

Her ex Disick then explains Kourt meant that the type of TV shows the carrier watches could affect the baby while in the womb.

Khloe responds, 'I don't think what you watch has anything to do with it, but I really do believe what you eat because you're feeding it to your kid.'

'I am sure you will find the right person,' she says as she offers to go through the applications and look at the pictures of the potential surrogates. 'It's a whole thing,' Kim adds. 'You have to know everything about them.'

'It is kind of a weird experience though, I'm not going to lie,' Kourtney pipes up.

Kim ignores Kourt and says to Khloe: 'I think the right thing to do is to have them come see the baby before they leave,' she explains, adding it is smart for the birth mother to send over breast milk for the new baby.

'I am sure you will find the right person,' she says as she offers to go through the applications and look at the pictures of the potential surrogates. 'It's a whole thing,' Kim adds. 'You have to know everything about them.'

