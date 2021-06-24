Cancel
Charleston, WV

Four COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 55 new cases in West Virginia

By ANNA MOORE
wchstv.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia health officials reported four new coronavirus deaths and 55 new virus cases since Wednesday’s update. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Upshur County, a 67-year-old woman from Marion County, an 85-year-old woman from Lewis County, and a 31-year-old woman from Mingo County. West Virginia’s death total from the pandemic is now at 2,876.

