The last we saw of Rick Carlisle coaching the Indiana Pacers, things were unraveling. His previous run as their head coach saw the immediate splash of a 61-win season and trip to the conference finals, followed by a 44-win season ruptured by a historic calamity at the Palace of Auburn Hills that still ended nobly with a second-round playoff loss. That was followed by a 41-win season and first-round playoff exit, and his time with the Pacers concluded with a 35-win season that didn’t qualify for the playoffs.