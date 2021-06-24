Two young men killed after car, dump truck collide in Barron County

Pixabay

Two young men were killed in a collision between a car and a dump truck in western Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Hwy. 48 near 10th Street, just east of Cumberland in Barron County shortly after noon, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident saw a dump truck traveling east on Hwy. 48 crash with a car traveling west, after the car crossed the centerline.

Killed in the crash were car driver Daimian Weiss, 19, of Turtle Lake, and passenger Dallas McDowell, 21, of Amery. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, a 61-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, suffered minor injuries.

The crash caused the closure of Hwy. 48 for eight hours.

"Thoughts and prayers to all the families and all the first responders who handled this scene," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.